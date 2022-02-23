Joe Spivak On Joining WWE NIL Program, WWE Supporting His NFL Dream

Joe Spivak is part of the inaugural WWE Next In Line program, and he recently discussed joining the program while still seeking his dream of playing in the NFL. Spivak, a defensive lineman at Northwestern University, spoke with WGN TV and you can see some WWE-related highlights below:

On joining the WWE NIL program: “My passions in life are competition, training and to be violent and also talking and having a mic and spreading a message, and I’m like where do these things mesh like the WWE.”

On attending the Royal Rumble in January: “Meeting the writers and creative teams, strength and wrestling coaches, so when you get down there for the tryout [this summer] you are more familiar with the process. You’re building relationships which I just love.”

On his dream of playing in the NFL: “My pro day is at Northwestern March 8. It’s a huge step to go to NFL, but I’m one step away and you better believe I’m going for it with everything I got.”

On WWE supporting his NFL dream: “I’m just so excited to be completing this dream and to have the WWE say, ‘no you need to finish that before you come to us, make sure there’s no NFL music playing in you,’ and I’m going after that with everything I got. It’s a big step, and I’m absolutely taking it.”