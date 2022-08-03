Joey Janela On Whether He Regrets Anything With His AEW Run, Transitioning Back To Independent Scene

In a recent interview on The Sessions, Joey Janela discussed transitioning from AEW back to the independent scene, whether he regrets anything with his AEW run, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Joey Janela on transitioning from AEW back to the independent scene: “At first, it was kind of difficult to get back into that because when I was in AEW, I was doing independent bookings, but I was really only doing GCW on Saturdays. Now with my extensive A.D.D., my doctor said I was one of the worst cases when I was a child, it’s very hard to keep track of dates and getting back to where I was in 2017, 2018, and 2019, just being unorganized, but I’m really grasping at this time. My goal is just to make as much money as I was in AEW, but the thing is, you have to work twice as hard because you’re not working once a week to make that money. I’m not charging promoters an arm and a leg to do their shows. That’s why promoters love me. A lot of people that would leave AEW would be charging a ton of money for appearances and a ton of money to wrestle. I just love professional wrestling, so what I’m doing is I’m just trying to get as many bookings as I can. Of course, my body is rocked and socked from all the craziness I’ve been doing and all the travel, but it’s worth it. I’ve always loved traveling the world. I’ve always loved meeting fans all over the place. When you get to do that three or four times a week, it’s everything I’ve always wanted.”

On whether he regrets anything with his AEW run: “I don’t regret anything on my AEW run. The thing I regret is not getting an action figure. If we [Janela and Sonny Kiss] did a little promo package like that every week, or every other week, I am sure our careers would have been a lot different at this point.”

