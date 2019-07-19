wrestling / News

Various News: Joey Janela and Two Others Join PWG BOLA, Free Match From Smash Wrestling

July 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joey Janela AEW Fyter Fest

– PWG has announced that Joey Janela, Brody King and Lucky Kid have joined the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament. They join a field that includes Rey Fenix, Tony Deppen, A-Kid, Jonathan Gresham, Artemis Spencer, Bandido, Caveman Ugg, Darby Allin, Mick Moretti, Jake Atlas, and Orange Cassidy. The tournament runs on September 19, 20, and 22 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. There are currently ten spots in the tournament remaining.

– Powerslam.TV has released a free Last Man Standing match between Sebastian Suave vs. Tarik from Smash Wrestling. You can see the match in the video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Joey Janela, PWG, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading