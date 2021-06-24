wrestling / News
Joey Janela Auctioning Off Outfit He Used To Troll Anti-Mask Activists For Charity
It was reported yesterday that AEW wrestler Joey Janela was kicked out of a Seminole County school board meeting for trolling and parodying anti-mask activists. This included Drake Wuertz, who was in attendance and even spoke before Janela’s outburst. In a post on Twitter, Janela announced that he will be auctioning off the outfit he wore to benefit charity.
Specifically, he will give the proceeds to NARAL Pro-Choice America. The organization fights for reproductive freedom including “access to abortion care, birth control, paid parental leave, and protections from pregnancy discrimination.”
Janela wrote: “I’m gonna auction off my “Florida Man” disguise for @NARAL. ‘For over 50 years, NARAL has led the fight for reproductive freedom, including the right to access abortion.’ Bidding starts now and ends midnight Eastern time! Place your bids below.”
