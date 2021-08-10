Joey Janela Blames Wrestling Fans For His Heel Turn On Sonny Kiss On AEW Dark: Elevation

As previously noted, Joey Janela turned on Sonny Kiss on Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, which was seemingly the culmination of months of teasing it on various AEW shows. Janela has since took to Twitter to explain his actions, blaming it on mainstream wrestling fans.

“I did what I did not because Sonny, it’s because most mainstream wrestling “fans” are absolute losers, mutant scum!

Always arguing about ratings, what’s wrestling & what’s not, who’s dating who, body shaming, & what’s going on backstage.. now you have a reason to really hate me!”

He then thanked those who have supported him in his career while offering an alternative for those who have not.

“This comes from the heart, if you stood by me through the years Thank you! If not & you’ve partook in any of these activities you belong in a hole!”

