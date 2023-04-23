Joey Janela Says He’d Bring Back Kennel From Hell Match If He Could

Joey Janela has an doozy of a choice regarding matches he’d bring back if he could, naming the Kennel From Hell. Janela mentioned the infamous 1999 match that took place at WWE Unforgiven between Big Boss Man and Al Snow during an interview with Fightful, as you can see from the highlights below:

On which stipulation match he’d bring back if he got the chance: “F**k. Kennel from Hell, maybe? Yeah, f**k PETA.”

On who he would face in the match: “Maybe Al Snow. Probably not. Let me think, that’s a hard one. Maybe Jimmy Lloyd. I’ll feed him to the dogs, maybe die, and then he won’t steal money from his mom any more. So I’m doing it for his family. They love him, but it’s getting out of hand.”