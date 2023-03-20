Joey Janela Says His Career Post-AEW Is “Wonderful”

Joey Janela recently tweeted an optimistic and positive message in response to a fan’s statement of regret for his departure from AEW last year. Janela expressed that he’s happy with his independent work with GCW and is enjoying the freedom that his new situation affords. His post stated:

I appreciate your enthusiasm but I get to Walk to the beat of my own drum, make my money, travel the world monthly. Tv is tv I’m not making a million dollars but the freedom is wonderful. I signed to wrestle omega and got 2 matches out of it that fans love still! I’m GCW 4 life!

You can see Janela’s original tweet below.