Joey Janela Comments on Booker T Calling His Flaming Superkick Spot ‘Stupid’

Joey Janela saw where Booker T called his flaming superkick from GCW Manic stupid, and he’s got jokes about it. As reported earlier, Booker T commented on the spot where Janela hit Drew Parker with a superkick after he lit his boot on fire, which led to GCW crew members needing to enter the ring to put the flames out. The WWE Hall of Famer said, “Joey Janela, that was the stupidest thing I have ever seen in my career. I’m serious.”

Janela posted to his Twitter account to comment on Booker’s remarks, writing:

“Sheesh coming from the guy who also had fire on his gear for half his career..”

He went on to note that he would “see himself out” and added, “Also [B]ooker is correct,” as you can see below.

Sheesh coming from the guy who also had fire on his gear for half his career.. https://t.co/EupDgjeroa — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 24, 2022