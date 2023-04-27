wrestling / News
Joey Janela Still Dealing With Arm Injury, Off Weekend Shows
Joey Janela is still out of action due to injury, confirming he won’t be at shows this weekend. Janela missed last weekend’s shows due after suffering a burn to his arm. Janela took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he is still out of action.
Janela wrote:
“The Bad news is my arm is f**ked still and I had to pull off my bookings this weekend which sucks because that means [no money].
But the good news is I’m dropping new Florida Man Merchandise for one weekend only and it’s one of the greatest shirts I’ve ever commissioned in my life!
Must buy for any true patriot!”
The Bad news is my arm is fucked still and I had to pull off my bookings this weekend which sucks because that means 🚫🦞💰
But the good news is I’m dropping new Florida Man Merchandise for one weekend only and it’s one of the greatest shirts I’ve ever commissioned in my life!…
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) April 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Says WWE Is Erasing A Lot of His Career If They Erase Chris Benoit’s Career
- Jeff Jarrett On Sable Being In Talks With TNA, Vince Russo Having An Agenda Backstage
- Bruce Prichard On Whether He Had Reservations Putting World Title On Jeff Hardy, TNA Not Selling To Viacom
- Former WWE Writer Recalls Getting Heat For Opposing Katie Vick Storyline