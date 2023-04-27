Joey Janela Still Dealing With Arm Injury, Off Weekend Shows

Joey Janela is still out of action due to injury, confirming he won’t be at shows this weekend. Janela missed last weekend’s shows due after suffering a burn to his arm. Janela took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he is still out of action.

Janela wrote:

“The Bad news is my arm is f**ked still and I had to pull off my bookings this weekend which sucks because that means [no money].

But the good news is I’m dropping new Florida Man Merchandise for one weekend only and it’s one of the greatest shirts I’ve ever commissioned in my life!

Must buy for any true patriot!”