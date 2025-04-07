Joey Janela Congratulates Megan Bayne On Her First AEW PPV Title Match

In a post on Twitter, Joey Janela congratulated Megan Bayne on her first PPV championship match for AEW. Bayne faced Toni Storm at last night’s event, but was not able to win the Women’s World title.

Janela wrote: “Congratulations to @meganbayne on her first @aew PPV championship match, so proud of her and was happy to be there for it.”

