Joey Janela Reveals Cops Were Called In Over GCW Outlaw Mudshow Main Event

June 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Game Changer Wrestling GCW Brett Lauderdale

Last night’s GCW Outlaw Mudshow match was chaotic enough that the main event caused police to show up and ask questions. Joey Janela took to Twitter to share a clip of police in Laramie, Wyoming showing up in the venue after Nick Gage battled Mance Warner in a Bunkhouse Brawl for the GCW World Title.

Janela wrote:

“8 Cops showed up questioning @ManceWarner and looking for Gage for the concussion stand brawl during the main event of @GCWrestling_

The good ole days are back! #LastOutlaws”

The full results from the show are here.

