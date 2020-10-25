Joey Janela Says He Has Never Had COVID-19 After Being Pulled From AEW Dynamite

After being pulled from Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite due to exposure at an independent show to someone who had COVID-19, Joey Janela tweeted on Saturday night that he doesn’t have COVID-19 and never has.

AJ Gray, who was Janela’s opponent at GCW The Last Resort, did test positive for COVID-19 last week.

“I don’t have Covid never did, I’m sure it tried to live rent free in me a few times and dipped out because my insides resemble a permanent crack den at the Red Roof Inn”