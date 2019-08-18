wrestling / News

Joey Janela Responds to His Critics, Calls Out Trolls Who Never Tried to Live Their Dreams

August 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Joey Janela AEW Fyter Fest

AEW wrestler Joey Janela responded to his critics in a series of tweets this weekend. He emphasized that the only criticism that really irks him is when people question his wrestling ability or work ethic based on word of mouth, writing, “Say I’m a s***ty wrestler that irks me because no one works harder in the ring than me!” You can read the full comments for Joey Janela and his tweets below.

I absolutely give 0 f***s what people think of me, my friends & family have been watching me for half my life (legitimately) try to accomplish my dreams & in Oct they will get to see me on tv. I’ve been through so much s*** in my life, someone calling me Jelly won’t offend me. But what does offend me is someone saying that I’m a s***ty wrestler from word of mouth, anyone that has watched my work over the years knows that’s completely false. I 100% could’ve taken 0 risks over the last 3 years & would’ve found a way to get myself to the position I am now.

I suffered a bad knee injury in September & came back 3-4 months early, wrestled a heavier schedule & wrestled at a higher caliber right off the bat with 0 in ring practice before my 1st match back. Wrestling Flawless 30 min-one hour matches with constant attention & appreciation. I’ve worked great names over the last few years, that came back to the locker room teary eyed because I made them feel young again by working & pacing a match that made the fans appreciate them like it was their prime…

Say I’m fat, say I have crackhead teeth whatever it doesn’t bother me. Say I’m a s***ty wrestler that irks me because no one works harder in the ring than me! Most of you trolls didn’t live your dream because you never had the balls to try…

His AEW colleagues Sonny Kiss and Jungle Boy also showed their support in the Twitter thread, which you can also see below.

