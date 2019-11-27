wrestling / News
Joey Janela Deletes Tweet Saying He’s Not Going to AEW Dynamite This Week
– Joey Janela is either frustrated with AEW or was pushing a new angle, posting and then deleting a tweet that he wasn’t going to Dynamite this week. Fightful notes that Janela posted a tweet on Tuesday that read “Didn’t get on my flight for @AEWrestling Dynamite tonight, I’m not going…. Nothing was addressed about the way I was eliminated from the match last week, I’m losing all the steam I created on my own through 14 years of hard work, right these wrongs and answer the phone..”
Janela deleted the tweet later. He has not been advertised for this week’s Dynamite as of yet.
