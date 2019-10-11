Joey Janela Details Altercation With Enzo Amore

– On an episode Ordering Room Service with Wrestlers, Joey Janela joined The Young Bucks where the trio discussed the infamous Enzo Amore fight with Janela. Highlights (via Fightful) are below.

On The Fight: “We went to the blink-182 show and were joking around like, ‘Enzo is probably here. So I said, ‘If he’s here, I’m gonna fight him.’ We look on his Instagram story, and he’s [there]. I go, ‘Let’s go find his seat.’ We can’t find his seat; I get a little more blackout drunk. As I’m walking out, there’s a guy in front of me with a fedora and what looks like a potato sack on it, and I go, ‘Holy shit. He’s right there.’ So I run up, punch him in the chest, and go, ‘Hey, I’m Joey Janela, you wanna fight?’ He was real caught off guard. So he throws up his hands and we do this Three Stooges ‘punch each other in the fist’ situation. I punch him in the arm and he punches me in the face. Then his friend starts filming. I look like a bitch, but it is what it is.”

On Seeing Enzo Recently: “A couple weeks ago, I met up with Enzo Amore, for the first time after our little [altercation]. I see him outside, and I think there might be an issue. Walk right up, and he gives me a big hug. He’s like, ‘More sober this time, kid? We really got em. Let’s make some money.’ I was like, ‘Dude, no. I was drunk and I really tried to fight you.’ ‘We got em kid.'”