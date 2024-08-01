Joey Janela Diagnosed With Gallstone Pancreatitis

Joey Janela has announced that he has been diagnosed with gallstone pancreatitis. Janela made the announcement on his Twitter on Wednesday, as you can see below.

Janela wrote:

“”Well I’ve been in pain for quite a while, worst the past couple days along with insane vomiting. I braved through it to do a something at the limp bizkit concert and today had to check into a hospital. Turns out I have gallstone pancreatitis, my August schedule is uncertain for the time being, and bills gonna be through the roof. I’ll be trying to get some merch out there, should be in here for a minute.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Janela for a quick and full recovery.