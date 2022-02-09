Joey Janela Doesn’t Know What’s Going On With AEW Contract

In an interview with Barstool’s Rasslin’ podcast (via Fightful), Joey Janela was asked about rumors that his AEW contract will expire at the end of April. Janela signed in May of 2019 to what is believed to be a three-year deal.

Janela said: “You tell me, I don’t know. I don’t even talk to them. Yeah, I get a check, but I don’t know what’s going on. Some rumor says my contract is up on April 30, so I don’t know what the fuck is going on. I think it will [continue]. If it doesn’t, I look like a fucking idiot right now… I just said it, and this is going online.“