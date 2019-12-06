wrestling / News
Joey Janela Files Trademark For ‘The Bad Boy’, Apologizes To Rusev
WWE have recently been referring to Rusev as a ‘bad boy’ on WWE TV lately, which seems to have led to Joey Janela filing a trademark for the name. Janela’s nickname has been “The Bad Boy” for some time now. In a post on Twitter, he commented on the story and actually mentioned Rusev.
He wrote: “You gotta do what, you gotta do 🤷🏻♂️ Sorry @RusevBUL.”
The trademark was filed for:
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Hooded sweat shirts; Pants; Shirts; Short-sleeved or long-sleeved t-shirts. FIRST USE: 20141100. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20141100
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. FIRST USE: 20141100. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20141100
