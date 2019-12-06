Joey Janela Files Trademark For ‘The Bad Boy’, Apologizes To Rusev

WWE have recently been referring to Rusev as a ‘bad boy’ on WWE TV lately, which seems to have led to Joey Janela filing a trademark for the name. Janela’s nickname has been “The Bad Boy” for some time now. In a post on Twitter, he commented on the story and actually mentioned Rusev.

He wrote: “You gotta do what, you gotta do 🤷🏻‍♂️ Sorry @RusevBUL.”

