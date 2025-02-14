Joey Janela Feels Healthier Following His Decision To Go Sober

Joey Janela decided to quit drinking last year, and he says he feels much better as a result. Janela celebrated six months of sobriety in January and he spoke about it in his recent interview with Fightful.

“It’s been great, actually.” Janela said. “I feel so much healthier. No more missing flights. No more losing my passport and feeling like shit wrestling these crazy indie matches. I did it. A lot of my great indie matches, I was completely hungover. Me and Moxley at Fyter Fest, I was completely hungover. Looking back, I’m like, ‘You had issues or something.’ Why were you doing this the night before shows? I got better with the times.”

He continued, “Now, instead of going to the bar after the show, it’s going to the hotel room and ordering some Popeyes chicken and going to bed or not going to bed if the flight is too early. Getting the flight, sleeping on the flight, waking up refreshed and feeling like a princess.”

Janela is set to compete in the JCW Jersey J-Cup over the weekend, facing Atticus Cogar in the first round.