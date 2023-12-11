Joey Janela Comments on Independent Events ‘Piggybacking’ on Wrestlemania Weekend

It’s become a common practice for independent promotions to hold events during Wrestlemania weekend in the event’s host city. In an interview with Fightful, Joey Janela commented on this and said that the indies are ‘piggybacking’ WWE.

He said: “We’re piggybacking off them. They can do whatever the fuck they want. We’re piggybacking off them. We’re stealing fans that they could have at their events. It’s their fucking weekend, we’re piggybacking. It’s WrestleMania weekend. It’s not IndieMania weekend. They can do whatever they want.“