Joey Janela On Not Getting His Flowers Due To Internet Hate

In an interview with Fightful, Joey Janela commented on not getting credit for his work ethic due to the “hate” he gets on the Internet. He said he thought his match with Kota Ibushi was one of the best of the year, but he doesn’t think he’ll get his ‘flowers’ for it.

He said: “I felt it went awesome. It went awesome besides me needing 12 staples afterwards. That’s been the story of my life, all year. I’m all scarred up now. I feel like anything with my name on it gets lost anyway. I don’t know why that is. I guess it’s because the hate for me on the internet. A lot of people forget how good of a year I’m having, having some of the best Indie matches in the world. I’m wrestling a heavier schedule than any wrestler in the world, that’s including WWE, AEW. I’m traveling three or four times a week. I think it’s just my name. There was a storyline a couple years ago, give me my roses now while I’m alive. I don’t think it’ll happen. I don’t mind anymore, I’m used to it. The match with Kota Ibushi was one of the top matches of the year. I don’t know what he’s done in AEW, I haven’t seen any of that. It was a very cool moment to do that match.“