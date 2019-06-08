Various News: Joey Janela Facing Low Ki at Homicide Tribute Show, More Stars Set For G1 Climax Opening Day

– Joey Janela will battle Low Ki at the GCW Tribute to Homicide show next month. GCW announced that the two will face off at the show, which takes place on July 14th in Brooklyn, New York in honor of Homicide’s 25th anniversary in wrestling:

* 5150 Update! * It's on… First Time Ever LOW KI

vs

JOEY JANELA GCW presents "5150"

A Tribute to 25 Years of Homicide!

Sunday, 7/14 – 4pm

Villain LLC – Brooklyn NY Get Tix NOW:https://t.co/Lv5iBLGT0U Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/nRKLfgwZae pic.twitter.com/0DJpobCWc1 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 7, 2019

– NJPW has announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, and Lance Archer are new additions to G1 Climax’s opening day in Dallas, Texas. They join the previously-announced Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Jushin Liger, EVIL, SANADA, Tomohiro Ishii, and Jeff Cobb for the July 6th show.