AEW News: Joey Janela Meets Jay and Silent Bob, Alex Marvez Tries To Get Answers From Sammy Guevara, Cody Rhodes Set For Appearance Today
– As we previously reported, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes were in attendance for last night’s AEW Dynamite taping, where they stayed and watched the entire show from ringside. They were interviewed at one point during the show and accosted by Angelico and Jack Evans, before Private Party defended them. PWInsider also noted that the trailer for Smith’s new movie Jay and Silent Bob Reboot was even played for the live audience before the taping started.
Joey Janela posted a video to his Twitter account showing the pair settling into their Jay and Silent Bob roles to meet the Bad Boy himself, although it seems they already know him. Bob may actually know him a little too well.
– Alex Marvez handled researching for the announcers last night. He also did backstage interviews, such as the one AEW posted in which he tries to get answers from Sammy Guevara.
– Cody Rhodes is set for an appearance later today in Illinois with Brandi and MJF:
