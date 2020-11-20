wrestling / News

Joey Janela, Natalya, Billie Kay & More Comment on Upcoming Liv Morgan Documentary

November 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan WWE Raw

Several wrestling stars in and out of WWE have taken to social media to congratulate Liv Morgan on her upcoming WWE Network documentary. As previously reported, Morgan announced on Thursday that a new documentary on her will premiere on November 29th called Liv Forever. After she announced it, she found herself congratulated by Joey Janela, Natalya, Kevin Owens, Billie Kay and many more as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Billie Kay, Joey Janela, Liv Morgan, Natalya, WWE Network, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading