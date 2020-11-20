Joey Janela, Natalya, Billie Kay & More Comment on Upcoming Liv Morgan Documentary

Several wrestling stars in and out of WWE have taken to social media to congratulate Liv Morgan on her upcoming WWE Network documentary. As previously reported, Morgan announced on Thursday that a new documentary on her will premiere on November 29th called Liv Forever. After she announced it, she found herself congratulated by Joey Janela, Natalya, Kevin Owens, Billie Kay and many more as you can see below:

I saw the guys from Digital follow her around backstage for nearly a year and a half, documenting everything. Highs and lows, struggles and joys.

That incredible crew working on something so diligently with a subject as passionate and unique as Liv…

This is going to be great. https://t.co/qMi0u2SLlM

— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 20, 2020