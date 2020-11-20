wrestling / News
Joey Janela, Natalya, Billie Kay & More Comment on Upcoming Liv Morgan Documentary
Several wrestling stars in and out of WWE have taken to social media to congratulate Liv Morgan on her upcoming WWE Network documentary. As previously reported, Morgan announced on Thursday that a new documentary on her will premiere on November 29th called Liv Forever. After she announced it, she found herself congratulated by Joey Janela, Natalya, Kevin Owens, Billie Kay and many more as you can see below:
Thank you Joey !
The bad boy is a nice boy 😊😇 https://t.co/01Cqi8YK3P
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 20, 2020
I saw the guys from Digital follow her around backstage for nearly a year and a half, documenting everything. Highs and lows, struggles and joys.
That incredible crew working on something so diligently with a subject as passionate and unique as Liv…
This is going to be great. https://t.co/qMi0u2SLlM
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 20, 2020
Can’t wait to watch this, Liv!!!!!
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) November 19, 2020
Ah I love a good documentary! Excited for this 👏
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) November 19, 2020
Can’t wait for this!!
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) November 19, 2020
This looks great!!!! Go @YaOnlyLivvOnce! https://t.co/1YsfYfcqQm
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) November 20, 2020
