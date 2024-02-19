wrestling / News
Joey Janela Says He Nearly Tricked Ricky Steamboat Into Turning Heel
Joey Janela says that he once nearly tricked Ricky Steamboat into turning heel for the first time in his career. Steamboat has famously always been a babyface, but Janela took to Twitter to comment on a post about wrestlers who never turned heel and said he tried to get Steamboat to unwittingly break bad.
Janela wrote:
“I almost tricked Ricky into turning heel when he was the special guest referee of a match Between Me and Tama Tonga. He would stop counting my pin and reveal a bullet club shirt. I told him they were a babyface stable until somehow he found out they weren’t.
‘Joey Are the bullet club heels’
‘I mean they are like popular’
‘I’ve never went heel in my career and never will Joey'”
I almost tricked Ricky into turning heel when he was the special guest referee of a match Between Me and Tama Tonga. He would stop counting my pin and reveal a bullet club shirt. I told him they were a babyface stable until somehow he found out they weren’t.
“Joey Are the… https://t.co/YM58rooqTD
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) February 19, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks The Rock’s WWE Return To Align With Roman Reigns Has Been Confusing
- Note on Backstage WWE Reactions & Theories That John Laurinaitis Is Vince McMahon’s “Fall Guy”
- Arn Anderson On Locker Room’s Reaction To Hulk Hogan Coming Into WCW
- Ted DiBiase On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Money Can Buy A Lot Of Things, But Not Integrity’