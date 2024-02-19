Joey Janela Says He Nearly Tricked Ricky Steamboat Into Turning Heel

Joey Janela says that he once nearly tricked Ricky Steamboat into turning heel for the first time in his career. Steamboat has famously always been a babyface, but Janela took to Twitter to comment on a post about wrestlers who never turned heel and said he tried to get Steamboat to unwittingly break bad.

Janela wrote:

“I almost tricked Ricky into turning heel when he was the special guest referee of a match Between Me and Tama Tonga. He would stop counting my pin and reveal a bullet club shirt. I told him they were a babyface stable until somehow he found out they weren’t.

‘Joey Are the bullet club heels’

‘I mean they are like popular’

‘I’ve never went heel in my career and never will Joey'”