Joey Janela Says He’s Not Looking To Join a TV Wrestling Company Right Now

Joey Janela says that right now, joining a wrestling company with a TV show isn’t something he’s particularly interested in. The indie star is a regular in GCW and other promotions, and he recently told MuscleManMalcolm that he’s more focused on his independent work than thinking about joining a company like WWE or AEW.

“There’s been people hitting me up, but I told them I’m not interested at the moment because I want to do indies, and GCW’s more important to me than a lot of this stuff,” Janela said (per Fightful). “It was sometimes painful to be in an AEW locker room, to be watching a GCW show or something in the locker room, like a weirdo, like, ‘F**k, I miss this.’ But it didn’t last long. Soon as I realized I could still do independents, I started doing them again, but then COVID happened, and that was a whole different situation.”

Janela said in the same interview that WWE is still a dream and he’s open to going there.