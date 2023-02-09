Joey Janela On How GCW Was Able To Book Kota Ibushi

In an interview with Fightful, Joey Janela spoke about how GCW was able to book Kota Ibushi for The Collective, which was announced last month. Ibushi will face Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. Here are highlights:

On how GCW booked Ibushi: “One day, [GCW owner] Brett Lauderdale hit me in the DMs and he said, ‘We might have Ibushi for Spring Break.’ I was confused as to what he was talking about. ‘Kota Ibushi?’ ‘Yes. Barnett is going to get us Kota Ibushi.’ I guess Kota Ibushi has been following GCW, following Bloodsport, and wanted to participate in Bloodsport. We got him for Bloodsport and Spring Break. Kota Ibushi fits right in the GCW world, 100%.”

On if the Clusterfuck will return this year: “There might not be a Clusterfuck this year because I’m struggling right now. I’m not making those checks anymore, so the Prince of Saudi Arabia hit me up and said that he’d like to purchase the Clusterfuck. They said it’s a good place for Yokozuna to return. I said, ‘Yeah, I got an email for the Ultimate Warrior too if you need him.’ You might see the Greatest Clusterfuck in Saudi next year. In other news, Spring Break might be so unbelievably stacked this year that we might not have time for it. I want everyone to have time. I feel bad for a lot of workers that I’ve told, they look forward to doing the Clusterfuck and they look forward to having fun, but that match is one of the most pain in the ass matches to put together ever. I was part of it last year putting it together and it is a daunting task. I want everyone to have time and that match goes 45 minutes to an hour sometimes. I’m trying to go for a little flavor of previous Spring Breaks. The workrate matches, the dream matches, the wackiness, but it’s hard to do with the one night. It’s a stacked card we’re trying to put together right now.”

On Spring Break going back to one night: “I like to switch it up, I don’t like doing two nights every year. There is so much stuff runnning this year, too. I think there is a lot more stuff running this year than there was last year. It is hard. Next year in Philly, we’re definitely doing two nights.”