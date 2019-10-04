Joey Janela On Wanting Do Get Away From Extreme Matches, Working With Jon Moxley

– Joey Janela spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing is match with Jon Moxley at Fyter Fest and more. Highlights are below:

On working with Moxley: “Oh, he’s the best. I met him briefly in 2009 when I was training in CZW. He’s an awesome dude and obviously trusted me to pull off that match. I tell a lot of people that that match could have been put on any card even the WrestleManias and Wrestle Kingdoms and it would have held up to that standard and people would have been talking about it for years to come. That’s how good that match was.”

On his elbow drop to Moxley at Fyter Fest: “It’s really awesome to have that first, big visual moment and one that AEW will probably use for a long time. That’s how wrestling works as the picture couldn’t come out more perfect. It was a great moment for me and the fans will remember it forever.”

On getting away from hardcore matches: “I just wanna wrestle. I don’t wanna do any more of these car crash matches. I proved on the indies that I am a great wrestler. I wrestled every top indie talent that’s come through in the last three years and I’ve wrestled guys from the past and made them look great. I just wanna take that next step and show these new fans coming in [that I’m a great wrestler].”

On providing his doubters wrong: “It’s time to make a lot of those fans like me. It’s the same thing I did on the indies when I got thrown off the roof people were like, ‘Who’s this backyard guy getting thrown off buildings?’ I ended up getting them to buy my t-shirts in later years. Doing this on a main stream level is a big goal of mine and making people believe that I’m a multi-faceted pro wrestler and can captivate any audience.”

On not doing more deathmatches: “I think I brought deathmatches back into the main stream. I did the match with Moxley with real barb wire and thumbtack spots. I don’t know if something like that has been done on a large scale in a very long time. I’ve accomplished that already and now that I’ve accomplished that I wanna show people that I can hang in the ring with anybody. I think I’m gonna get an opportunity to do that. Mainstream deathmatch wrestling will be a thing – Jimmy Havoc is not gonna shy away from that at all. That’s his style. To an extent, some people think that’s my style as well. But when it comes down to wrestling any person of any style, I can get it done.”