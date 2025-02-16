Joey Janela Says The People vs. GCW Was Nearly Shut Down Over Unprotected Chair Shots

Joey Janela has revealed that The People vs. GCW was at risk of being shut down due to the number of unprotected chair shots. Janela spoke with Fightful for a recent interview and talked about how a rep from the New York State Athletic Commission threatened to shut the show down if it had another unprotected shot at one point during the show.

“It’s just a pain in the ass,” Janela said. “It’s a hot crowd, but I’ve wrestled in front of way hotter. [Seattle Hall], that building is, in my opinion, the number one wrestling building on the indies. That crowd, however much they fit there, feels like thousands. It’s hot all night. They never get tired. Hammerstein, there were issues with the injury and delayed show and getting them back. It’s a long show, a five hour show, and the restrictions. It’s just a pain in the ass. New York City is just a pain in the ass commission.”

He continued, “There is a guy they send from the commission. He was whining and screaming the whole show because there was unprotected chair shots. ‘One more unprotected chair shot we’re shutting the show down.’ Shit like that. It’s just stressful. Thankfully, I don’t have to deal with it. If I was a promoter, I don’t know if I’d ever run in New York after what I’ve seen in my career. Ambulance not getting there on time, show getting delayed for hours. I wanted to start my own promotion a couple of years ago, ‘It’d be cool to do a New York City nightclub.’ I’m completely against that idea after the last couple of years.”

The show took place on January 19th and say Janela get a win over Masato Tanaka.