Joey Janela Promises Orange Cassidy vs. Minoru Suzuki For GCW Spring Break

Joey Janela has promised that Orange Cassidy vs. Minoru Suzuki will take place at GCW: Spring Break. Janela posted to Twitter responding to a fan who was concerned that the match was never going to happen, responding that it will.

Janela wrote:

“@orangecassidy is a man of the fans and NJPW has developed a nice Talent relationship with @GCWrestling_first Spring Break post Pandemic I’ll make it happen.. Promise! “We are gonna make a lot of things happen that will turn Independent wrestling upside down, and inside out! My main goal is to help explode independent to new highs post-pandemic, a lot of promoters and independent wrestlers will make up for lost time, It’s my main priority!”

There’s no word on when exactly the next Spring Break will be. The events have traditionally taken place during WrestleMania weekend, but nothing has been confirmed due to the pandemic. This year’s Spring Break event was postponed and ultimately took place in October. Cassidy vs. Suzuki was supposed to take place at this year’s Spring Break but didn’t happen.

@orangecassidy is a man of the fans and NJPW has developed a nice Talent relationship with @GCWrestling_ first Spring Break post Pandemic I’ll make it happen.. Promise! — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 25, 2020