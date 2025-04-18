Joey Janela Reveals What His Reaction Was To Jon Moxley’s Nail Bat Spot

Joey Janela is no stranger to extreme matches, and even he was taken aback by the Jon Moxley nail bat spot on AEW Dynamite last month. The controversial spot saw Moxley take a suplex by Cope onto the nail bat, and Janela was asked in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm what he thought of the moment.

“I was watching it live and that spike bat was out of control,” Janela said (per Fightful). “I don’t know if I would do something like that because that is f**king crazy. Those were real nails and it stuck in him — I don’t know if he knew that was going to happen or it just happened that way, but that was crazy. Sometimes with stuff — If you’re a deathmatch wrestler, you’ve been in [situations] like, ‘This is going to stick in me and this is going to be the visual.’ They were big nails too, they were long nails.”

Janela added, “Moxley showed that he’s still a little bit of a whack job doing that. Especially with a child. His wife was backstage probably watching like, ‘What the f**k, Jon.’ If I had a kid, I wouldn’t be doing any of this. I’d be wrestling like Colt Cabana or something, as safely and nicely as possible.”

Janela battles Sabu at Spring Break 9 on Friday.