Joey Janela, Real1 Reportedly Squash Their Issues

Joey Janela and Real1 had heat stemming from a 2019 altercation, but the two have reportedly resolved the matter. The two ended up in an altercation back in July of 2019 at a Blink-182 concert and have been on bad turns sence. However, Janela posted photos of the two shaking hands on Thursday, as you can see below.

Fightful Select reports that both men were at the draft part of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium and had mutal friends at the event. Real1 came to Janela’s table and Janela approached him to offer the handshake. The two squashed their issues and they thanked each other, with Real1 thanking Janela for ending his issues with Big Cass.

The two are said to have briefly talked about wrestling before Real1 left.