Joey Janela Recalls Using Virgil to Rib the AEW Locker Room

Joey Janela once used Virgil to have some fun with the AEW locker room, as he recalled recently. The AEW alumnus was doing a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and talked about how he brought Virgil to an AEW show in Pittsburgh in order to rib everyone in the back.

“I actually ribbed the whole AEW locker room in Pittsburgh,” Janela said (per Wrestling Inc). “I told [Virgil] to come out to the hotel where everyone was chilling and just brought him around, brought him to the [Young] Bucks. I said ‘Virgil, this is Matt and Nick, The Young Bucks. They said to me a couple [of] weeks ago that you’re the inspiration for their career. Your match with Nailz at SummerSlam [’92].’ And he really just talked their ear off for about 10 minutes. They’re looking at me like ‘You son of a bitch.’ I did it to everyone that day. There’s quite a few pictures [of it].”

Virgil made appearances in AEW in 2019 and 2020 using his old ring name of Soul Train Jones. Janela’s AEW run ended when his contract expired in May of last year.