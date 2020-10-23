Joey Janela Responds to Fan Asking AEW to Pay Talent So They Don’t Have to Do Indie Shows

Joey Janela saw the message from a fan who asked AEW to pay their talent better so they don’t have to do indie shows, and he was not amused. As reported on Wednesday night, Janela was pulled from this week’s AEW Dynamite out of caution after he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. While not confirmed, that person is believed to have been AJ Gray who announced on Wednesday that he tested positive for the virus. Janela faced Gray at GCW’s The Last Resort.

The fan tagged AEW in a tweet which read:

“Can’t you just pay your guys enough to not do Indy shows for a year? An indy show is the exact opposite of any situation that is safe for Covid.”

Janela retweeted the fan and responded with a rebuke, saying:

“Moron I wasn’t doing indie shows for the money I was doing it for the ring time and the love for the business, my paycheck is more than enough, and would’ve done Indies for free…. I’ve really had enough of this app”