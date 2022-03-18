Joey Janela Responds To Fan Claiming He Busted Open Hangman Page, Says Wrestling Fandom Is Toxic

Joey Janela said in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful) that he recently broke Eddie Kingston’s orbital bone with a superkick and he thinks that was the “last straw” for him in AEW. He noted that Tony Khan had been planning to bring him back to TV before that. A fan on Twitter, from a now-deleted account, claimed that Janela works too stiff and brought up a match where he busted open Hangman Page as proof. Janela explained what happened and spoke about mainstream wrestling fandom being toxic.

He wrote: “Lol this hangman deal keeps popping up, never hurt him or “potato’d him” the metal sticking out of my knee brace sliced his head when he popped me up for the bomb. Mainstream wrestling fandom is the most toxic echo chamber of BS. People need something to do on break at subway. I also suffered a horrible concussion that match, but no hard feelings it ain’t fucking ballet and I’m not a pussy. Also me and Eddie have absolutely 0 heat over that mistake.”

This resulted in Page apologizing to Janela, writing: “Apologies again, nothing but love and respect. best of luck and ill see you down the line.”