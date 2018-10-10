Joey Janela Reveals William Regal’s Advice to Him

– Joey Janela appeared on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast and discussed his recent injury and more. Highlights are below, per WZ:

On the advice William Regal gave him: “His advice both times was pretty similar (BOLA 2017/BOLA 2018) It was, stop doing the crazy shit, stop falling on your head. He goes, “Would I change anything you did out there? No, because the fans love you. But stop doing this. You have different routes to get over. Why do you continue to do this craziness.” Which I didn’t think my match this year with David Starr was as crazy as my match with Sammy Guevara but there were moments in there that were pretty wild. But that’s his advice to me every time… I one hundred percent agree with him. With the knowledge of concussions and how they can fuck up somebody’s life. I have gotten this far thirteen years without a serious injury so I feel that I’m at a point where I know how to protect myself pretty well. If I showed you a ten-minute compilation of all the stunts I did you’d think I’d be six feet under already.”

On his proposed GCW match that was cancelled due to his injury: “I’ll spoil it right here. I was supposed to wrestle Jeff Jarrett. Double J vs Double J, It was all set up.”