Joey Janela & Sabu Segment Set For GCW The Coldest Winter 3

Joey Janela and Sabu will appear in a segment at GCW The Coldest Winter 3 this weekend. GCW announced that Janela, who was set to face Sabu at his Spring Break 9, will present the ECW legend with his Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame plaque at this weekend’s show. Sabu did not attend the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony because he didn’t want to go upstairs to the event.

Janela, who recently underwent surgery on his bicep, also noted that he may have to reschedule his match with Sabu at Spring Break 9, writing:

“If I’m not wrestling on the show Sabu won’t be wrestling on the show, as simple as that. Even if I’d have to create a new Joey Janela spectacle show for summer. That match belongs to me and I don’t deserve to have it taken from me.. I’ve sacrificed too much not to be selfish this time..”

