Joey Janela Says Big Cass Incident At WrestlePro Show Was ‘Bizarre’, Hopes He Gets On Right Track

As we reported, Big Cass had an incident last night at a WrestlePro event in Rahway, New Jersey, which was meant to be Pat Buck’s final show before going to WWE to work as a producer. It included an altercation with Joey Janela over Janela’s fight with Enzo Amore at a Blink 182 concert. After that, he got in Buck’s face and Buck defended himself by punching him and knocking him down. He threatened the wrestlers at the show and accused people of stealing his belongings before he was eventually escorted out.

Joey Janela commented on the incident on Twitter, saying he would not elaborate on what happened but that he hoped Cass would be okay.

He wrote: “Not gonna elaborate at all on this whole deal besides that it was probably the bizzare situation I’ve ever seen let alone been a part of in a wrestling locker room in 15 years, everything was cordial and friendly Friday and I hope the dude gets back on the right track.”