Joey Janela Says GCW Is A Woke Company and That’s What Makes It Cool

In an interview with Keepin’ it 100 (via Wrestling Inc, Joey Janela spoke about the diversity of the GCW roster, noting that the promotion was ‘woke’.

He said: “GCW’s woke now. It’s a woke promotion. We’ve gotta abide by the internet sometimes. There’s other stuff out there, you know, but we do have a large mix of people [that] come from different places, and that’s what makes GCW cool.“