Joey Janela Says He Was Talking To Big Boom AJ About A Match Before Going To AEW

Joey Janela recently discussed Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Janela said he spoke to Big Boom AJ about a potential GCW appearance before he made his AEW debut.

“I was talking to him before. Right before AEW, I almost had him for Hammerstein or Spring Break. I was talking to him and he was like, ‘I’m doing something with AEW now.’ Ah, fuck. I was going to wrestle him myself. I’m a better carry job wrestler than QT Marshall. Big Boom carried him through the match. I used to watch him wrestle when I was 12 at indie shows in New Jersey. He would put an 8×10 of himself in every chair.”