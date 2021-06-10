wrestling / News
Joey Janela Says He’s Putting In Work At the Gym For A ‘Bad Boy Summer’
In a post on Twitter, Joey Janela showed a photo of his physique and noted that he has been putting in work in the gym, but not for wrestling.
He wrote: “Putting in work at the gym, but it’s absolutely not for the professional wrestling business or the creepy mainstream loser wrestling fans who have body shamed me for years, it’s for going down the shore and maximizing the potential of women who want to experience BAD BOY SUMMER!”
Putting in work at the gym, but it’s absolutely not for the professional wrestling business or the creepy mainstream loser wrestling fans who have body shamed me for years, it’s for going down the shore and maximizing the potential of women who want to experience BAD BOY SUMMER! pic.twitter.com/ZGI2Nn7HBd
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 10, 2021
Just like the pee pee you can never get up…..
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wants to Make SummerSlam Into 2021’s WrestleMania
- Note On Braun Strowman’s Asking Price On Independent Scene and Interest In Buddy Murphy
- Sonny Onoo On Story Behind Recent Photo With Shinsuke Nakamura, Rumors Nakamura Was At AEW Dynamite
- Eric Bischoff On Speculation Surrounding WWE Sale, Why He Thinks WWE Is Releasing Talent