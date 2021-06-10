Joey Janela Says He’s Putting In Work At the Gym For A ‘Bad Boy Summer’

In a post on Twitter, Joey Janela showed a photo of his physique and noted that he has been putting in work in the gym, but not for wrestling.

He wrote: “Putting in work at the gym, but it’s absolutely not for the professional wrestling business or the creepy mainstream loser wrestling fans who have body shamed me for years, it’s for going down the shore and maximizing the potential of women who want to experience BAD BOY SUMMER!”

