Joey Janela Says He’s Recovering From a Concussion

– The Wrestling Perspective Podcast recently spoke to AEW wrestler Joey Janela this week, who revealed that he’s recovering from a concussion injury. You can read Janela’s statement on the matter below (via Fightful):

“I’ll be coming back soon. I’m dealing with an injury right now, a little concussion deal. Shit happens, everyone knows that, it’s wrestling. All sports, everyone gets concussions. I’ll be cleared from that in the coming weeks, maybe the coming weekend. I’ll be good and hopefully doing AEW stuff soon. Things were about to pick up for me right before [the concussion].”