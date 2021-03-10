wrestling / News
Joey Janela Says His Critics Should Get Strep Throat, ‘Maybe Death’
March 10, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Joey Janela lashed out at his critics, suggesting that those who think he can’t wrestle should get strep throat. He then took it even farther, suggesting they should die.
He wrote: “All fans 100% have an right to an opinion, but I also have the right to say that wrestling fans that think I suck at wrestling deserve the most severe never ending case of strep throat…Maybe death too tbh.”
Maybe death too tbh
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) March 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On His Reaction To AEW Revolution Explosion, AEW Blaming It On Kenny Omega In Storyline
- Cody Rhodes On NXT Potentially Moving To Tuesdays: ‘We Have Destroyed Them For Over A Year Now’
- Kenny Omega Was Reportedly ‘Furious’ At AEW Revolution Explosion Finale
- WWE Reportedly ‘Let Down’ That Christian Cage Joined AEW, Several AEW Talent Knew Cage Was Coming In