Joey Janela Says His Critics Should Get Strep Throat, ‘Maybe Death’

March 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Joey Janela lashed out at his critics, suggesting that those who think he can’t wrestle should get strep throat. He then took it even farther, suggesting they should die.

He wrote: “All fans 100% have an right to an opinion, but I also have the right to say that wrestling fans that think I suck at wrestling deserve the most severe never ending case of strep throat…Maybe death too tbh.

