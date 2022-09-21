wrestling / News

Joey Janela Says Tony Khan Hated His Vignettes With Sonny Kiss

September 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sonny Kiss Joey Janela Image Credit: AEW

A fan on Twitter recently commented on the vignettes that aired on AEW Dynamite for Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss when they started their tag team. Janela, who has since exited the company, revealed that AEW CEO Tony Khan didn’t like them at the time.

He wrote: “Tony hates them and didn’t even want them on tv.

