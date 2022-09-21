wrestling / News
Joey Janela Says Tony Khan Hated His Vignettes With Sonny Kiss
September 21, 2022 | Posted by
A fan on Twitter recently commented on the vignettes that aired on AEW Dynamite for Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss when they started their tag team. Janela, who has since exited the company, revealed that AEW CEO Tony Khan didn’t like them at the time.
He wrote: “Tony hates them and didn’t even want them on tv.”
Tony hates them and didn’t even want them on tv https://t.co/mf1WdYFfuJ
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 21, 2022
