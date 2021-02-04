wrestling / News
Joey Janela Shares His Reaction to Penelope Ford and Kip Ford Wedding Segment
February 4, 2021 | Posted by
– During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Joey Janela tweeted out his reaction to watching the Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian wedding segment backstage. Janela noted in the tweet, “Thank you @boy_myth_legend for catching this beautiful moment… #AEWDynamite.”
Previously, Ford and Janela used to date. Ford and Sabian announced their engagement in April 2020.
Thank you @boy_myth_legend for catching this beautiful moment… #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/g4YaCxsKEe
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) February 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Eddie Kingston On His Current Run In AEW, How Video Games Made Wrestling Legit, His Favorite Wrestling Game
- Darby Allin on Being One of the Faces of AEW, Having Creative Freedom To Be Him
- Shawn Stasiak Was Hurt By Not Being Invited to Father’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Steve Austin on the Difference in Today’s WWE Product, Credits Wrestlers for Working With No Crowds