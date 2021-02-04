wrestling / News

Joey Janela Shares His Reaction to Penelope Ford and Kip Ford Wedding Segment

February 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Joey Janela EVOLVE

– During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Joey Janela tweeted out his reaction to watching the Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian wedding segment backstage. Janela noted in the tweet, “Thank you @boy_myth_legend for catching this beautiful moment… #AEWDynamite.”

Previously, Ford and Janela used to date. Ford and Sabian announced their engagement in April 2020.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Joey Janela, Jungle Boy, Penelope Ford, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading