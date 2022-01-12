Joey Janela Sides With WWE in Legal Battle Against MLW

– As previously reported, Major League Wrestling (MLW) has filed a massive antitrust lawsuit against WWE, alleging tortious interference with their contracts and business prospects. Well, WWE has actually received one unlikely supporter in the form of AEW talent and longtime indie wrestling veteran, Joey Janela.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Janela sided with WWE in this legal battle, claiming MLW’s own issues with allegedly having “No GCW” written in them after Janela apparently called them out for “taking advantage of young talent. Janela wrote on Twitter, “This dude has ‘No GCW’ written into his new contracts because I called him out for taking advantage of young talent. I hope the titan puts em out.”

Joey Janela later added in another tweet, “I know it’s the cool thing to support the underdog taking on the big dog, but this ain’t it…” You can view Janela’s tweets on the subject below:

