Joey Janela on Critics Who Call Him Unsafe and Untrained, Has a Message for Jim Cornette, Thinks All AEW PPVs ‘Blow WrestleMania Away’

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed AEW star Joey Janela at Starrcast IV, who spoke on a variety of topics. Below are some highlights.

Janela on AEW PPVs:“All the PPVs are like WrestleMania. All of the AEW PPVs blow WrestleMania away from the last couple of years. WrestleMania is still a spectacle but it just doesn’t feel special anymore.”

Joey Janela on not wanting to be pigeonholed with hardcore matches: “I kinda complained that I didn’t want to be pigeonholed into the hardcore stuff. On the indies I would do the hardcore stuff and I excel at that of course, but I only want it for blowoff matches and the ends of storylines. Sometimes it was just people wanting to see me in these car accident matches which was fine. But I’m older now, I’m 30 years old and my body is not what it used to be even though I am feeling great. Those car crash matches take years off your career. I just wanna show everyone and prove the haters wrong by showing that I’m not just that and I’m multi-versatile with wrestling styles.”

Janela on the negative criticism Marko Stunt gets being unwarranted: “Unwarranted completely. Kids love it. Everyone’s gonna realize that once things start really picking up in AEW and you see Marko on a kid’s show on Nickelodeon and he’s making more money than these haters on the internet who work at Subway, they’re gonna realize that they were wrong and they’re gonna bring it with them to the grave,” stated Janela.But Marko, Jungle [Boy] and Luchasaurus, that has Nickelodeon written all over it.”

Janela on critics calling him unsafe and untrained; his message for Jim Cornette: “I went to many schools and I have a bigger seminar and camp list than any wrestler on the independents, maybe any wrestler ever. I’ve done more with the who’s who of wrestling and I’m perfectly trained and capable of protecting somebody and my track record speaks for itself. So f*ck you Jim Cornette… Hopefully one day, Jim, I can join the other wrestlers in the hot tub while you sit down with…I’m not gonna even go there. Banana Boy! Banana B*tch Boy! You’ve got me riled up. The OVW jacuzzi days, I know about that Jim. The OVW jacuzzi days with the banana boy.”