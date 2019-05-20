Joey Janela Speaks On His Dream Opponent, Goals In AEW

— Days out from Double Or Nothing, Casino Royale participant Joey Janela spoke with AEW on the promotion’s official website to answer ten questions, covering the likes of his dream opponent, his training and what he hopes to achieve in All Elite Wrestling. You can read the interview below:

1. CHILDHOOD:

“I grew up in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Bam Bam Bigelow, Chris Candido, and DDP [Diamond Dallas Page] are all also from the area. So I pride myself on following that Jersey Shore legacy.”

2. TRAINING:

“I was never formally trained, to be honest. I started setting up rings at 15 years old, and lied to promoters to get on shows. I learned on the road—learned from my mistakes—and trained myself match by match.”

3. INJURIES:

“The worst injury I’ve ever sustained was a torn MCL and PCL due to a crossbody dive that went awry last year. It was supposed to sideline me up to a year; I put myself through double the rehab to get myself back in less than six months. Besides that, my only other injury in 14 years was nearly ripping my thumb off from getting thrown off a 40 foot building in 2016. You’ve probably seen it.”

4. HOBBIES:

“I read books, drink tea and eat crumpets. Also like to partake in high-stakes games of bocce ball…just kidding! I do none of that. I’m pretty much a disaster as you can tell by my social media.”

5. INSPIRATIONS:

“My 100% favorite wrestler of all-time is definitely “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Growing up I tried to emulate him in real life, and that didn’t quite work out so well. But as a child that’s who I wanted to be.”

6. FAVORITE OPPONENT:

“Definitely the Invisible Man. He’s so smooth in the ring—it’s like wrestling yourself. I’d name someone else but [that person] won’t carry the water coolers to the hotel….”

7. DREAM OPPONENT:

“If I had a choice to work anyone in the world from any time period, it would be absolutely Kenta Kobashi in his prime.”

8. CARNIEST COMMENT FROM A VETERAN WORKER:

“I don’t actually remember; I’m sure there’s been plenty. I tried to get Brutus “the Barber” Beefcake to cut the Invisible Man’s hair once, in Blackpool, England. Beefcake told me he flew all this way to drink beers and not look like a moron. So the Invisible Man was relieved he could keep his hair that night.”

9. AEW COMPETITION BUCKET LIST:

“I certainly wanna wrestle Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. Matches with those guys could bring me to the next level in this business.”

10. GOALS IN ALL ELITE:

“To be the best wrestler in the world, and bring my work ethic to the big stage. I’d do this for a hotdog and a handshake, and deliver pizzas to support myself if I had to…it’s not about the money for me.”