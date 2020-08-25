Joey Janela Stars In Commercial For New Jersey Chicken Restaurant

Joey Janela is the star of a commercial for a New Jersey-based chicken restaurant,. and the ad is online. The AEW star appears in the ad for Cluck-U Chicken in Red Bank, New Jersey, which you can see below.

The ad features the owner promising free coupons for food to anyone who says to him, anywhere, “Cluck-U Red Bank Rocks My World.” That brings in Janela, who shows up at his door despite his request not to show up at his home. He then beats up a guy in a chicken suit for his free chicken: