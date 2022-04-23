Joey Janela Suffers Foot Injury at GCW Find You Again (Photo)

– As noted, wrestler Joey Janela was in action at last night’s GCW Find You Again event, losing the main event match against John Wayne Murdoch. It appears that Janela suffered a foot injury during the match, as he later noted via Twitter.

He noted that he still plans to work tonight’s GCW The Old Me event in Detroit. He’s scheduled to face former ROH Champion Bandido for the card.

Joey Janela tweeted, “Broken foot? Knew something was up after my dive, but I’ll 100% gonna wrap this shit up and go hard tomorrow in Detroit! @GCWrestling_” You can see the tweet and photo he shared below.